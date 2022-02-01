Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 2%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

