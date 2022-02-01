ODUWA Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $12,052.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,708.48 or 0.99851176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00511801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.