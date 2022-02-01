Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $98,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.94.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

