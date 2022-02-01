OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $33,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.30 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

