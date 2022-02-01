OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

