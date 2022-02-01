OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 8,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,133. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

