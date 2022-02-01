OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275,491 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,548,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 800,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,710,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.