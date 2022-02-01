Olyseum (OLY) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Olyseum has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $23,878.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.88 or 0.07139173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.93 or 1.00028363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,974,456 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

