Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

