Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.
OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.
Shares of OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
