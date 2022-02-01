Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,202 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

