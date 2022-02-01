Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 210.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

