Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,770,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,136,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

