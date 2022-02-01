Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $243.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

