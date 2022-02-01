Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $914,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

