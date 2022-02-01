Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.49 and its 200 day moving average is $405.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

