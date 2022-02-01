Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $779,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

