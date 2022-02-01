Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 21.2% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW)’s share price traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 587,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 94,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.