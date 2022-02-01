Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.04 on Monday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corning by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Corning by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

