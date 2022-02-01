Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,579 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,744 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAPA opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

