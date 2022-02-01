Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $987,000 Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

