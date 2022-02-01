Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,595 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 172,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,218,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Altice USA by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

