Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,137 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

