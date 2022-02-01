Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,015 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE EXP opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

