Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 15.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

