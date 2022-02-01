Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $284,927 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

