Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.