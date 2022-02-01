Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

