Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.