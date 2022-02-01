Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,536,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,107,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.