Oppenheimer Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

Shares of MCD opened at $259.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average of $248.54. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

