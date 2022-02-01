Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $513,804.93 and $226.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.66 or 1.00058962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00074549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00247887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00164390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00329448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

