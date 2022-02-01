O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. 121,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 164,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $2,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

