Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE OTIS traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 29,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

