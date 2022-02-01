Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 55,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

