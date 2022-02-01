Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Panther Securities (LON:PNS) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of PNS stock opened at GBX 300 ($4.03) on Friday. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.71). The company has a market capitalization of £53.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.65.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

