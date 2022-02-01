Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,053.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 894.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 952.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

