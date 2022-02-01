Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

