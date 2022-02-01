Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $755.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.