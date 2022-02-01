Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

