Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,987,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

