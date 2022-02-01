Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

