Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

