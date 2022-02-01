PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 822,845 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PayPal worth $755,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

PayPal stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

