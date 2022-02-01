PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $150.21

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $151.94, with a volume of 981080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.94.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

