PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr or approx $6.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,143,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.62.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

