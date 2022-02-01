PayPoint plc (PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on March 7th

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 668 ($8.98) on Tuesday. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 656.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

PAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.26) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($82,952.41). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,057 shares of company stock worth $6,207,205.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

