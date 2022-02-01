Penn National Gaming (PENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.