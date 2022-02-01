Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

