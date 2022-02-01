PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

