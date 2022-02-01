Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 167,300 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $21,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $7,725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

